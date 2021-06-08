June 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Your Tuesday will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday, featuring periods of heavy rainfall from scattered storms.

Expect a half-inch of rainfall, on average, but a handful communities may get 2-3″ from localized downpours.

It’ll be another mostly cloudy late-spring day with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, isolated storms remain possible.

Scattered rain chances linger tomorrow through Thursday before hotter weather arrives this weekend.

News Headlines

A local civil rights group wants to breathe new life into an old grocery store.

After a season of love, one Region 8 animal shelter finds itself stuffed with baby balls of fluff.

Residents in one Region 8 town are seeing red after recent power surges left them shelling out a lot of green.

