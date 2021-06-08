Energy Alert
June 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Your Tuesday will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday, featuring periods of heavy rainfall from scattered storms.

Expect a half-inch of rainfall, on average, but a handful communities may get 2-3″ from localized downpours.

It’ll be another mostly cloudy late-spring day with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, isolated storms remain possible.

Scattered rain chances linger tomorrow through Thursday before hotter weather arrives this weekend.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A local civil rights group wants to breathe new life into an old grocery store.

After a season of love, one Region 8 animal shelter finds itself stuffed with baby balls of fluff.

Residents in one Region 8 town are seeing red after recent power surges left them shelling out a lot of green.

