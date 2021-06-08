Man arrested for pointing gun at ex-girlfriend during argument

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun at someone during an argument.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police went to an address on Monroe Avenue on June 5 regarding a disturbance.

Police later learned a suspect with a gun left the area in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police arrived at the scene, then later stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Olive Street.

The suspect, David Fowler, 21, was found in the passenger seat.

During a search, police found the handgun in the center console and spoke to the victim at the residence.

The victim told police that during an argument outside the residence, Fowler pointed the gun at her.

Police arrested Fowler and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center and charged him with aggravated assault, a Class D felony.

Monday, a judge set Fowler’s bond at $10,000.

He’ll appear in court again on July 30.

