Man charged after two injured in crash

Chance Turner Lee Gibson, 20, Paragould Aggravated assault (6/4)
Chance Turner Lee Gibson, 20, Paragould Aggravated assault (6/4)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is charged with aggravated assault and battery-second degree after court records say he hit a victim with his vehicle.

A probable cause affidavit says on June 3, Jonesboro police responded to Grant Avenue and Caraway Road due to vehicular assault.

Police found a driver and passenger who had “damage to the driver side with the door folded out to the front fender.”

The victim told police that Chance Turner Lee Gibson, 20, pulled up to a gas pump at the Murphy on Highland Drive, with Gibson driving off while waiting for the victims to leave.

“Gibson chased the victims through the parking out of Brown’s Lane exit. The victim stated he was chased onto Grant Ave.,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

While on Grant Avenue, the victim stopped and got out of the vehicle when he says “Gibson accelerated” and hit the victim and his vehicle.

The victim and his passenger were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

A judge issued a $25,000 cash surety bond.

Gibson is scheduled to be back in court on July 30.

