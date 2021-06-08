Man charged in child sex crimes case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is charged with rape, sexual assault - second degree and sexual indecency with a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police took a report on June 1 that Diaublique Orlando Robinson, 24, assaulted a child on May 22.

During the investigation, police learned of a second victim.

A judge issued a $1 million cash-surety bond.

Robinson is scheduled to appear again in court on July 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.