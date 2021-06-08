Poplar Bluff to hold downtown open house

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - In Poplar Bluff, residents are working to bring the downtown district back to life.

Downtown, there are several vacant buildings for sale.

That’s why the community is coming together to showcase them at an open house on Thursday, June 10.

“You will be paired up with a real estate agent and you can go on a tour of whichever building or buildings you may be interested in,” Zach bacon said.

Zach Bacon is on the Three Rivers Board of Realtors and serves as Event Committee Chair for the Downtown Poplar Bluff Group.

He explained why it’s important to fill the buildings.

“Tax revenue, if we can get some more businesses in here hopefully some relocation from other cities and just something to do, I mean our downtown has been lacking for a long time, so just fixing up these dilapidated buildings is top of the priority list,” Bacon said.

If they stay the way they are, it could cause more problems.

“We’ve had people moving in, unwanted tenants in some buildings, some have burned because of that and then just sitting empty causes issues. Roofs are falling in so the more traffic we get down here, the more eyes we get on downtown, of course that’s going to go a long way for fixing it up,” he said.

“It has so much potential and you know fortunately we have a lot of people that are very interested in seeing our downtown grow and are wanting to invest in it. We just have to kind of get it going and I think once that momentum starts it’ll just keep building,” Lisa Hafford said.

Lisa Hafford owns Haffy’s bar and grill.

She’s hopeful to get more nearby businesses through this open house event.

“There’s so many beautiful old buildings down here that I would just love to see some new life brought to them and that would really help with the aesthetic of our downtown area,” Hafford said.

“Hopefully some investors will present themselves and really help out the efforts of downtown,” Bacon said.

The open house is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event begins at Foxtrot Coffee, where participants can pick up a map of the property tour.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.