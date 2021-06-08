Energy Alert
Puppy and kitten breeding season underway in Northeast Arkansas

The summer months are when Northeast Arkansas Humane Society sees a lot of puppies and kittens dropped off.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is starting to see an influx of puppies and kittens being dropped off at the shelter.

This is because the summer season is typically the peak season for dog and cat breeding.

Hillary Starnes, the director for the NEA Humane Society, says it’s critical to have pets neutered or spayed, for it can be overwhelming for the shelter.

“I know the vet offices around here are trying to work with everybody to try to get them in,” Starnes said. “During COVID season, we had a backlog of everything, so they’re trying to play catch up, but it’s very important for us not to get overpopulated.”

In just one week, Starnes says the humane society received over 40 puppies.

She adds dogs and cats breeding too much can be dangerous to their health.

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is currently offering spaying and neutering services – as well as reduced adoption rates to find homes for pets quicker.

