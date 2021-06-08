Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriffs across the state meet to discuss community issues

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 50 sheriffs across the state attended the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association Conference Monday to discuss community problems and solutions.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says the conference provides networking opportunities and allows sheriffs to work through similar issues that all communities face.

The conference was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This is the first time they’ve been able to all meet in more than a year to share ideas.

“We’ve got the next two days full of training. We have attorneys here talking about new laws, legislation that was passed this session, and to make sure we’re all following the law and doing it properly,” said Boyd.

Boyd says the event boosts the economy in Jonesboro by bringing business into the city for a few days. The event will last until Wednesday.

Boyd adds that they have speakers and vendors focusing on officer safety, and each department is looking to see how they can move both their staff and community forward.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

The summer months is where we typically see a lot of dog and cat breeding.
Puppy and kitten breeding season underway in Northeast Arkansas
With the help of State Senator Dan Sullivan, they plan to get the money from the American...
Community group plans to take next steps in acquiring building
COVID-19 provoked mental health problems that are still lingering even after the pandemic...
Counselor says COVID-19 has long lasting mental impacts, gives marriage advice
ASU-Newport lifts mask mandate
Children driving ATVs unsafely in neighborhoods has risen many concerns.
Children driving ATVs on public roads raises concerns