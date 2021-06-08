Sheriffs across the state meet to discuss community issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 50 sheriffs across the state attended the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association Conference Monday to discuss community problems and solutions.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says the conference provides networking opportunities and allows sheriffs to work through similar issues that all communities face.

The conference was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This is the first time they’ve been able to all meet in more than a year to share ideas.

“We’ve got the next two days full of training. We have attorneys here talking about new laws, legislation that was passed this session, and to make sure we’re all following the law and doing it properly,” said Boyd.

Boyd says the event boosts the economy in Jonesboro by bringing business into the city for a few days. The event will last until Wednesday.

Boyd adds that they have speakers and vendors focusing on officer safety, and each department is looking to see how they can move both their staff and community forward.

