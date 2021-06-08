Arkansas says vaccinated students no longer need quarantine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas no longer requires students exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine so long as they’re fully vaccinated against the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the new quarantine policy Tuesday and said it aligns with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says about 40% of Arkansas’ population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 32% are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Hutchinson announced the change as Arkansas saw an increase in its virus cases and hospitalizations.

