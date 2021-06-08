Energy Alert
Woodchuck hitches ride to shore on dog’s back

‘We couldn’t believe what we were seeing’
By Doug Meehan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUNEBURG, Mass. (WCVB) – Wally the golden retriever loves being in the water.

His happy place is Hickory Hills Lake.

His doggie mom Lauren Russell was canoeing there a few weeks ago when something remarkable happened near one of the small islands in the middle of the lake.

“He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck, I think, just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him,” she said.

The 2-year-old pup had picked up a hitchhiker.

“He didn’t even care,” Russell said. “He like took a peek back on his back and then just kept swimming.”

The offshore connection caught her and her husband off guard.

“We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable,” she said. “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

The lift to land didn’t last long and left the couple wondering why the critter picked Wally for a ride.

“I don’t know if it was in distress or just lazy,” Russell said. “It came back to the island, hopped off his back and then scurried away. They gave each other a little kiss goodbye. They like touched snouts and then he ran away.”

Perhaps it was proof that dogs, or at least Wally, are more than just man’s best friend.

“He’s just an angel. He loves all animals, he loves all little kids, people,” Russell said. “You know, doesn’t get better than Wally.”

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

