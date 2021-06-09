Arkansas Supreme Court grants stay in dicamba case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers can now use dicamba through June 30, according to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics.

The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a stay this week in a case dealing with the use of the herbicide.

The case was heard in Pulaski County Circuit Court, which issued a decision in late May on the issue.

Officials said farmers can use dicamba but must use tough safety procedures.

There also has to be a one-mile buffer in all directions between the herbicide is used and any research station operated by the University of Arkansas System of Agriculture, Talk Business & Politics reported.

