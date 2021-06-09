Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas Supreme Court grants stay in dicamba case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers can now use dicamba through June 30, according to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics.

The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a stay this week in a case dealing with the use of the herbicide.

The case was heard in Pulaski County Circuit Court, which issued a decision in late May on the issue.

Officials said farmers can use dicamba but must use tough safety procedures.

There also has to be a one-mile buffer in all directions between the herbicide is used and any research station operated by the University of Arkansas System of Agriculture, Talk Business & Politics reported.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery at Centennial Bank in the 700...
Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

A man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to Arkansas...
One dead in Randolph Co. crash
Lorna Macdonald's children help make lasagna
Lasagna Love needs more volunteers in Arkansas
File video of crops
Court allow farmers to use Dicamba until the end of June
Artist's rendering of plan for park in Brookland
Brookland voters approve to extend tax
Graphic of subjects
Two arrested in connection to Tuesday night shooting