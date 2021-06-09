Energy Alert
Brookland voters approve extending bond tax for quality of life projects

Ballot box
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - In a special election Tuesday, Brookland voters approved to extend a current sales tax that would have expired in September.

According to unofficial voting results from Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack, Ordinance No. 2021-03 passed 74 to 21 votes.

Part of this election included a vote on 3 other items.

The Parks Improvement Bonds and Sewer Improvement Bonds passed with 74 votes 21 against.

Municipal Building Improvement Bonds also passed with 72 to 23 votes.

Back in March, the Brookland City Council passed an ordinance adopting changes to the current bond ordinance, including the option for residents to vote on a new park, sewer improvements, and a new city hall.

Voters also voted 73 to 21 for Refunding Bonds.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

