FAFSA Frenzy event to be held in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Kennett area are getting a chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) this summer.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is hosting the free event Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kennett Job Center located at 1100 S. Bypass.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way used to determine students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities.

Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition event to offer free assistance and answer any questions students or parents may have.

“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”

The FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college.

Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov prior to attending, and bring their log in information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s, and any records of any investments or money earned.

In addition to Thursday’s event in Kennett, other events are being held around the state.

Students who miss one in their area, can attend another one in a different area.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

June 15 – Hannibal Job Center

June 17 – Kirksville Job Center

June 22 – Rolla Job Center

June 24 – West Plains Job Center

June 29 – Chillicothe Job Center

July 13 – Joplin Job Center

July 15 – Park Hills Job Center

