Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FAFSA Frenzy event to be held in Kennett

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Kennett area are getting a chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) this summer.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is hosting the free event Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kennett Job Center located at 1100 S. Bypass.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way used to determine students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities.

Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition event to offer free assistance and answer any questions students or parents may have.

“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”

The FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college.

Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov prior to attending, and bring their log in information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s, and any records of any investments or money earned.

In addition to Thursday’s event in Kennett, other events are being held around the state.

Students who miss one in their area, can attend another one in a different area.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • June 15 – Hannibal Job Center
  • June 17 – Kirksville Job Center
  • June 22 – Rolla Job Center
  • June 24 – West Plains Job Center
  • June 29 – Chillicothe Job Center
  • July 13 – Joplin Job Center
  • July 15 – Park Hills Job Center

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

Changes are happening to ease traffic in West Memphis
Traffic patterns are changing in West Memphis
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery at Centennial Bank in the 700...
Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive
(Source: WALB)
Power outage reported south of Stadium, 1,200 without power