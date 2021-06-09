Energy Alert
Izard Co graduate hits home run with high school career

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One Izard County student excelled as an athlete and a student this school year, making it far in the state tournament in two sports and as a part of the school’s Quiz Bowl team.

For Chase Orf, it was a bittersweet end to his high school career.

“We had to go through a lot of ups and downs with the COVID,” Orf said.

Some of the ‘downs’ included having to quarantine for two weeks in the middle of basketball season due to the virus, but the ‘ups’ featured making it to the Final Four of the 2021 State Basketball Tournament.

Orf said he started playing basketball at the age of five, but the other sport he plays -- baseball -- he first picked up a glove and a bat when he was three.

This season was a special one for him.

“Last year, with COVID and all we didn’t get to have a baseball season,” Orf said. “We were really amped up for this season and ready to get on the field.”

Like the Cougars have done in basketball during Orf’s four years, ICC wound up making it to the 1A State Championship game in baseball.

But Orf’s success didn’t stop on the court or the field, it continued in the classroom. Orf made it to another state championship as the captain of the school’s Quiz Bowl team.

One question Orf learned to answer throughout his high school career is how to balance all of it. For him, his faith helped him not get overwhelmed.

“I’m a churchgoer,” Orf said. “Staying within the Bible and God is a really good motive for me.”

Orf said all three extracurriculars taught him something about life, including this piece of advice from his basketball coach.

“Being your best and always playing to your full potential,” Orf said. “I think that in life you just have to sometimes make sure you do that and not forget.”

Orf will continue to be his best as he goes to Lyon College on an academic scholarship in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

