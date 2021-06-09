Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a bank robbery in the 700 block of Southwest Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday about the robbery at Centennial Bank.
Jonesboro police said the suspect went into the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Anyone with information on the bank robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
