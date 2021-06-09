Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive

Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery at Centennial Bank in the 700...
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery at Centennial Bank in the 700 block of Southwest Drive.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a bank robbery in the 700 block of Southwest Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday about the robbery at Centennial Bank.

Jonesboro Police were dispatched to Centennial Bank on Southwest Drive, for a robbery that took place around 3pm. The...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Jonesboro police said the suspect went into the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

Changes are happening to ease traffic in West Memphis
Traffic patterns are changing in West Memphis
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(Source: WALB)
Power outage reported south of Stadium, 1,200 without power