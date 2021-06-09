Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The upper-level low that has given us showers and storms over the last few days will continue to move northeastward for the next few days.

While rain chances will still be quite high tomorrow, the general trend is for the rain coverage to decrease.

High pressure will move in over the weekend and provide drier weather and warmer temperatures.

We get into a more summerlike pattern across Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

After years of serving on the police force, a Region 8 man says he’s now ready to run for sheriff.

Changes to traffic patterns in West Memphis should make it easier to get across the Mississippi River.

Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
The Red Wolves announced the addition of former Razorback & JHS guard Desi Sills.
Former Razorback & JHS guard Desi Sills signs with Arkansas State
As Leland Morris tried to save his 4-year-old daughter, he began to struggle against the water.
Father drowns saving daughters at lake

Latest News

Once the rain moves, Aaron says warmer summerlike weather moves in.
Aaron's Wednesday forecast, June 9
Person hospitalized in Tuesday night shooting
Person hospitalized in Tuesday night shooting
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
Person hospitalized in Tuesday night shooting
The physician mentioned that her children have gotten both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which...
Mom pushes for children to get vaccinated