June 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - June 9.

Weather Headlines

The upper-level low that has given us showers and storms over the last few days will continue to move northeastward for the next few days.

While rain chances will still be quite high tomorrow, the general trend is for the rain coverage to decrease.

High pressure will move in over the weekend and provide drier weather and warmer temperatures.

We get into a more summerlike pattern across Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

After years of serving on the police force, a Region 8 man says he’s now ready to run for sheriff.

Changes to traffic patterns in West Memphis should make it easier to get across the Mississippi River.

