Little Rock police officer arrested on sexual assault charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Little Rock police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault.

According to a report from content partner KARK, officials said a woman reached out to the department on Jan. 5 about a possible assault occurring on Jan. 1 involving officer Alexander Sanders.

On Jan. 7, the department relieved Sanders of his duties and placed him on administrative leave with an investigation underway.

Police arrested Sanders after authorities turned over their results to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

