Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March trial schedule set for 3 ex-officers in Floyd’s death

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March, according to an order made public Wednesday.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March.

Last month, a judge pushed the trial of Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao out to next March, in part because he wanted publicity from the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin to cool down.

According to the scheduling order made public Wednesday, the court will be in session on March 7 to deal with any evidentiary motions or administrative issues.

Jury selection begins March 8 and opening statements are March 28.

The death of Floyd, who was Black, led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
1 injured in late-night shooting
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a...
FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Gov’t probe: Protest not broken up because of Trump photo op
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine each year.
How does flu make you sick?
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in...
Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law