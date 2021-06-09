Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas pass $330 million, 5,000 total lbs. sold
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Nearly 50,000 pounds of medical marijuana have sold in Arkansas as the state surpassed $330 million in sales.
According to a report from content partner KARK, Arkansans have spent $330.4 million to purchase 48,914 pounds of medical marijuana.
So far, the state Department of Health reports that 77,029 active patient cards have been administered.
There are 33 dispensaries statewide, with five working towards opening for business.
The five working towards opening are :
- Missco Cannabis, Jonesboro
- 3J Investments, Lamar
- Natural Root Wellness, Fayetteville
- Natures Herbs and Wellness, Pine Bluff
- Pine Bluff Agriceuticals
The Releaf Center in Bentonville is the first dispensary to reach 5,000 pounds in sales, selling 5,249 pounds to patients since opening in August 2019.
