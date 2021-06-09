Mom pushes for children to get vaccinated

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A mom first, then a physician, Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle encourages parents to get their children vaccinated.

“This virus has killed kids,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said.

The physician mentioned that her children have gotten both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to children 12 and up.

“It wasn’t even a question for them,” she said. “They knew they were going to get [the] vaccination after we had ours in December. They’ve seen their father come home and having to take off his hospital clothes in the garage.”

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle believes the benefits of children getting the vaccine will outweigh the risks that may come with it.

She says parents need to make the COVID-19 vaccine just as important as the required vaccinations needed for school.

“Our kids are super social,” the physician said. “They’re going to go to camps and stuff and we really have to protect them.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.