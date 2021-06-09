Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jonesboro police have responded to a bank robbery in the 700 block of Southwest Drive,...
Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her...
Mom committed, husband pleads not guilty to kids’ murders
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK for first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan