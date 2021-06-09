No injuries reported in Pocahontas fire

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Randolph Home on Hospital Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and flames were showing when emergency crews arrived.

According to officials with the Pocahontas Fire Department, they were able to put the fire out quickly.

In addition to the fire crews, the Pocahontas Police Department and ProMed Ambulance responded to the fire.

