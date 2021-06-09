Energy Alert
No injuries reported in Pocahontas fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Randolph Home on Hospital Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and flames were showing when emergency crews arrived.

According to officials with the Pocahontas Fire Department, they were able to put the fire out quickly.

In addition to the fire crews, the Pocahontas Police Department and ProMed Ambulance responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

