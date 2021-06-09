Energy Alert
Person hospitalized in Tuesday night shooting

Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a person shot Tuesday night in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro police, officers went to the 1000-block of Vine Street around 10:20 p.m. over reports of multiple shots heard.

Police say someone went to the hospital with injuries.

No word on their condition.

Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

