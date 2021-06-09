Person hospitalized in Tuesday night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a person shot Tuesday night in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro police, officers went to the 1000-block of Vine Street around 10:20 p.m. over reports of multiple shots heard.

BREAKING: Jonesboro Police are on the scene of Vine and Cherry Street. They have asked me to stay far away from the scene so details are VERY LIMITED at this time. pic.twitter.com/PNkbrgUobK — Monae Stevens KAIT (@monaestevens_tv) June 9, 2021

Police say someone went to the hospital with injuries.

No word on their condition.

Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

