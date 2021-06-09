Police captain announces intent to run for sheriff

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould police captain is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2022 election

Brad Snyder announced his intent to run for Greene County Sheriff on Facebook Tuesday night.

“I am excited to begin the process of becoming your next sheriff, and look forward to meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones along the way,” Snyder wrote.

He started his career in 1997 as a dispatcher for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

He then became a deputy sheriff before becoming a police officer.

Now, Snyder serves as the Technology captain for the Paragould Police Department.

