Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police captain announces intent to run for sheriff

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould police captain is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2022 election

Brad Snyder announced his intent to run for Greene County Sheriff on Facebook Tuesday night.

“I am excited to begin the process of becoming your next sheriff, and look forward to meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones along the way,” Snyder wrote.

He started his career in 1997 as a dispatcher for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

He then became a deputy sheriff before becoming a police officer.

Now, Snyder serves as the Technology captain for the Paragould Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home

Latest News

The city of Brookland is setting up a committee to focus on creating a veterans' memorial
Brookland voters approve extending bond tax for quality of life projects
Arkansas says vaccinated students no longer need quarantine
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill
Former President Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina GOP convention dinner Saturday night.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at NC GOP convention