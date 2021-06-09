Energy Alert
Power outage reported south of Stadium, 1,200 without power

(Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are working to repair four utility poles that fell Wednesday, causing nearly 1,200 people to be without power near Stadium Boulevard.

According to Kevan Inboden with Jonesboro City Water & Light, a plumbing contractor was working in the area when they got into a nearby line.

Nearly 1,200 Jonesboro CWL customers are without power Wednesday near Stadium Boulevard.
Nearly 1,200 Jonesboro CWL customers are without power Wednesday near Stadium Boulevard.(Source: Jonesboro City Water and Light)

The work caused the four poles to snap.

Inboden said crews are working to reroute power in the area.

However, the area near Colony Drive, between Stadium and Richardson, will be without power for some time.

Inboden said he anticipates it could be Wednesday evening before the poles are fixed.

