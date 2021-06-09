Humid and More Showers Possible

Humidity is the highest it’s been so far in 2021, and that doesn’t look to change until possibly next week. High humidity and sunshine will continue to fuel spotty rain chances over the next few days. As we got more sun on Friday, the feels-like temperature skyrockets. Highs will be near 90, but it’ll feel like 100 degrees across much of Region 8. Any spotty afternoon showers will be the only relief. A slightly better chance of rain comes on Saturday. There are signs of lower humidity next week though temperatures stay very warm. More signs of another active pattern late next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.