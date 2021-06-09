Energy Alert
Stolen vehicle chase in Lawrence County leads to drug charges

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Troopers with Arkansas State Police arrested a man after leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle.

According to a report from police, troopers arrested Juan Manuel Lopez, 28, of Riverdale, Ga., after a brief chase on Highway 63 in Lawrence County.

State troopers initially spotted Lopez driving the vehicle before the chase began.

The chase ended near Ravenden before police took Lopez to the Lawrence County Detention Center.

Lopez faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

