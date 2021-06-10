Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

26 years since Morgan Nick’s disappearance

The Alma Police Department wants your help in identifying the owner of a truck with a camper...
The Alma Police Department wants your help in identifying the owner of a truck with a camper shell known to be at the ball field Morgan Nick was kidnapped from on June 9, 1995. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - June 9 marks the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Morgan Nick in Northwest Arkansas.

In 1995, Morgan Nick was last seen at the Alma Little League Ball Field after going to catch fireflies with other children.

When the children went to their parents, Nick was not with them.

Back in April, the Alma Police Department released a photo showing a truck with a camper known to be at the ball field at the time of the disappearance.

The ballpark is now a parking lot.

This lead comes after the release of a recent documentary.

Morgan’s disappearance has led to the creation of the Morgan Nick Foundation, helping to find Morgan and other missing children.

“Here at the foundation, our goal is really about all of the kids who need to come home who need to be with their loved ones who have a story and a purpose,” Genevie Strickland, assistant director of the Morgan Nick Foundation, tells KNWA.

Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer is hopeful anyone who has a missing puzzle piece in the case will finally speak up.

“Put yourself in Colleen’s place and imagine how it would be going 26 years without knowing where your daughter’s at,” Pointer told KNWA.

“Morgan is not a story or an idea to us she’s my daughter, Colleen Nick said to KNWA.

On the 25th anniversary of the disappearance, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what Nick might look like at age 31.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Death investigation underway after baby found dead inside Arkansas home
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a bank robbery at Centennial Bank in the 700...
Jonesboro police respond to bank robbery on Southwest Drive
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

Research shows having COVID-19 may give people prolonged health problems even months after...
Doctor explains threat of prolonged health problems after COVID-19
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in...
Crews respond to tractor-tractor, car crash in Paragould
A man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to Arkansas...
One dead in Randolph Co. crash
Lorna Macdonald's children help make lasagna
Lasagna Love needs more volunteers in Arkansas