26 years since Morgan Nick’s disappearance

ALMA, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - June 9 marks the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Morgan Nick in Northwest Arkansas.

In 1995, Morgan Nick was last seen at the Alma Little League Ball Field after going to catch fireflies with other children.

When the children went to their parents, Nick was not with them.

Back in April, the Alma Police Department released a photo showing a truck with a camper known to be at the ball field at the time of the disappearance.

The ballpark is now a parking lot.

This lead comes after the release of a recent documentary.

Morgan’s disappearance has led to the creation of the Morgan Nick Foundation, helping to find Morgan and other missing children.

“Here at the foundation, our goal is really about all of the kids who need to come home who need to be with their loved ones who have a story and a purpose,” Genevie Strickland, assistant director of the Morgan Nick Foundation, tells KNWA.

Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer is hopeful anyone who has a missing puzzle piece in the case will finally speak up.

“Put yourself in Colleen’s place and imagine how it would be going 26 years without knowing where your daughter’s at,” Pointer told KNWA.

“Morgan is not a story or an idea to us she’s my daughter, Colleen Nick said to KNWA.

On the 25th anniversary of the disappearance, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what Nick might look like at age 31.

