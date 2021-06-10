Arkansas governor declares emergency because of flooding

Energy Alert
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southeastern Arkansas.

Hutchinson issued the declaration on Thursday after more than a foot of rain fell on some communities in a 24-hour period.

The declaration directs $100,000 from his disaster fund to be used at the discretion of the Division of Emergency Management director.

The governor’s office said he plans to visit Dumas on Friday morning to assess the flood damage.

