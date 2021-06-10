Energy Alert
Classification changes coming to 2022-2024

By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new period of high school sport classifications across the state of Arkansas is set to get underway beginning in 2022.

Here is the classification list for football only:

7A- Jonesboro

6A- West Memphis, Marion, Greene County Tech, Searcy, Mountain Home

5A- Nettleton, Paragould, Batesville, Valley View, Wynne, Brookland, Forrest City, Southside

4A- Pocahontas, Westside, Blytheville, Highland, Trumann, Cave City, Bald Knob, Gosnell, Rivercrest, Riverview, Harrisburg

3A- Osceola, Manila, Newport, Walnut Ridge, Melbourne, Piggott, Hoxie, Salem, Corning, Cedar Ridge, Palestine-Wheatley

2A- EPC, McCrory, Cross County, Rector, Earle, Midland, Marked Tree, Augusta

Here is the classification for all sports (non-football):

6A: Jonesboro

5A: West Memphis, Marion, Greene County Tech, Nettleton, Valley View, Batesville, Paragould, Searcy

4A: Wynne, Brookland, Forrest City, Southside, Pocahontas, Westside, Blytheville, Highland, Trumann,

3A: Cave City, Bald Knob, Gosnell, Rivercrest, Riverview, Harrisburg, Osceola, Manila, Newport, Walnut Ridge, Melbourne, Tuckerman, Piggott, Hoxie, Salem, Corning

2A: Riverside, Palestine-Wheatley, Sloan-Hendrix, Marmaduke, Buffalo Island, Cedar Ridge, EPC, Cedar Ridge, McCrory, Bay, Izard County, Cross County, Rector, Earle

1A: Midland, Maynard, Marked Tree, Mammoth Spring, Hillcrest, Armorel, Viola, Augusta

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

