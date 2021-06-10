Crash on I-40 causes traffic nightmare in Crittenden County

LEHI, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic was at a near standstill along I-40 in Crittenden County after a crash in the Lehi area, according to IDriveArkansas.

Officials said all lanes were blocked as part of the crash, which happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday near Exit 271.

Crittenden Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Exit 271. Lanes blocked at this time: outside. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) June 10, 2021

There was also a report of a stalled vehicle in the area Thursday afternoon after the crash happened.

Crittenden Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported disabled / stalled vehicle on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 272.7 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) June 10, 2021

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

