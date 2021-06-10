Energy Alert
Crash on I-40 causes traffic nightmare in Crittenden County

A crash Thursday on I-40 in Crittenden County created traffic problems and a stalled vehicle.
A crash Thursday on I-40 in Crittenden County created traffic problems and a stalled vehicle.(Source: IDriveArkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEHI, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic was at a near standstill along I-40 in Crittenden County after a crash in the Lehi area, according to IDriveArkansas.

Officials said all lanes were blocked as part of the crash, which happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday near Exit 271.

There was also a report of a stalled vehicle in the area Thursday afternoon after the crash happened.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

