Crash on I-40 causes traffic nightmare in Crittenden County
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEHI, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic was at a near standstill along I-40 in Crittenden County after a crash in the Lehi area, according to IDriveArkansas.
Officials said all lanes were blocked as part of the crash, which happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday near Exit 271.
There was also a report of a stalled vehicle in the area Thursday afternoon after the crash happened.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
