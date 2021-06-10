Crews respond to tractor-tractor, car crash in Paragould

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Paragould, according to authorities.

The Paragould Emergency Services got a call around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday about the crash in the 2500 block of East Kingshighway.

According to Capt. Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department, police are still at the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities did not have any information on the condition of people involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

