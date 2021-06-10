Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote ‘patriotic education’ in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(kbtx)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 2497 to create the Texas 1836 Project.

The project consists of creating an advisory committee of nine people that will help promote a “patriotic education” by focusing on the state’s history and values. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dan Phelan are responsible for appointing three members each to the committee.

Students in K-12th grade will receive the education, and anyone who obtains a Texas driver’s license will be given a pamphlet on the information.

According to the Texas Tribune, the law will take effect Sept. 1 and expire in 2036.

Maggie Stern, with the Children’s Defense Fund, says she opposes the measure because it could favor Texas history in a certain way.

Stern says she hopes the advisory committee will be diverse and give kids the opportunity to learn fairly.

In the bill, it states that there will be a focus on the Spanish, Mexican, Tejanos and African-American heritage of the state. Also, it looks at the Texas War for Independence, Juneteenth, the annexation of Texas by the United States, the state’s Christian heritage and the state’s heritage of keeping and bearing firearms.

Stern agrees that these all are important issues, but they should be taught in a non-biased way. “The response should be, let’s have a full account of Texas state history that isn’t partisan.”

With the passing of the bill, the next step is to appoint the committee and then create the curriculum.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery at Bill’s Fresh Market in the Hilltop area...
Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery at Bill’s Fresh Market on Hilltop
Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and...
Three arrested in Baxter Co. burglary case
The Griffin Training Center held the workout Saturday morning.
Jonesboro gym holds hero workout for fallen police officer
Woodsprings Pharmacy and the Craighead County NAACP partnered to hold a vaccine clinic in...
Woodsprings Pharmacy, Craighead NAACP hold vaccine clinic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19