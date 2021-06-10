Jonesboro Animal Control working to renovate and expand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Animal Control is making room to take in more of our furry friends.

Larry Rogers, the supervisor at animal control, says they are ready to expand and continue serving the community.

Since March, renovations have been going on.

Their plan is to close in one of their open spaces to house at least 20 more animals year-round.

“It allows us to bring, to hold the dogs a little bit longer adoptions for rescues and stuff. Those 20 extra spots, so we are looking forward to that,” says Rogers.

The new space will have heat and air for cold and warmer months of the year.

While they are working on serving more animals in the city, they need people to help them do that.

“We’re three short at animal control. It’s putting a strain on the officers and the kennel masters here,” says Rogers.

They have openings for animal control officers and part-time kennel workers.

Rogers says their growth is good not only for the animals but for the city.

“Jonesboro animal control is the city’s animal shelter right here. This is the citizens. It just shows if this is progressing, the city is progressing,” says Rogers.

Rogers says they hope to be done with the project in a few months.

The developers said the process may take six months.

