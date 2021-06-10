June 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You’ll want to allow for extra drive time early today as many locations are reporting dense fog.

Much of the rain moved out overnight but isolated storms should flare up once again this afternoon.

These storms may trigger more flash flooding as some communities may get another 1-2″ of rain.

For the rest of us, it’s going to feel much more like summer for the next several days.

Daily highs will surge into the low 90s as we head into the weekend.

News Headlines

A Region 8 group that dishes up love and lasagna for those in need could use a little help themselves.

Standardized testing has been under scrutiny for some time now, and now Arkansas State is removing it as a requirement for prospective students.

Jonesboro police are searching for the person who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

