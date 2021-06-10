Lasagna Love needs more volunteers in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An organization recently branched out into Northeast Arkansas to help those in need and they need more volunteers.

Lasagna Love branched out into Arkansas in 2020.

They are a group of volunteers who make lasagnas for people in need in their community.

There is only a handful of volunteers in this area, but they have tons of requests for community members needing food.

We spoke with one volunteer who cooks with her children, but she says they are not enough.

“We have got some request that have been backed up all the way since January, because there is not a lot of people that know about it in the area yet. So, I would say we desperately need some help making lasagnas in the area,” says Lorna Macdonald.

To sign up to volunteer, you can go to lasagnalove.org.

