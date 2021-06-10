Live today at 3:00 CDT: Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield vaccination initiative underway

Today at 3:00 p.m., KAIT will be live with representatives from ‘Vaccinate the Natural State’ to explain the efforts underway to get as many Arkansans vaccinated as possible - WATCH Live in this story or on the Region 8 News Facebook page.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched a new initiative to encourage as many Arkansans as possible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

‘Vaccinate the Natural State’ is a combined effort from a diverse set of organizations across the state working to end the pandemic.

The initiative has a two-pronged approach to getting individuals vaccinated. Arkansas Blue Cross is partnering with the Arkansas State Chamber/Associated Industries and AFMC, the Northwest Arkansas Council and Walmart to provide educational resources, video modules, communication toolkits, and outreach support to businesses so that they are ready as more vaccines become available. They want business owners to educate and encourage their employees to get the vaccine.

The group is also planning community engagement, with a special focus on rural and underserved communities with health disparity. There are COVID-19 vaccine events being held across the state. You can find an event or vaccine location by visiting https://vaccinatethenaturalstate.com/.

