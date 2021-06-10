Energy Alert
Man convicted of capital murder dies

Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and medical issues, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man convicted of capital murder earlier this month has died just a day before being scheduled to go to prison to serve his sentence.

Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and medical issues, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Rolland said Clark had been talking to a jailer around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Clark told the jailer he was sick.

The jailer went to get a blood pressure and oxygen test to help Clark.

When the jailer returned, he noticed that Clark had collapsed, Rolland said.

Clark, who was convicted of capital murder in the death of Melinda Colburn, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Clark’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy and sheriff’s investigators continue their investigation into Clark’s death.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

