Memphis Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Memphis Zoo baby giraffe
Memphis Zoo baby giraffe(Memphis Zoo)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of The Memphis Zoo’s female giraffes, Wendy, gave birth to a healthy baby girl Monday morning.

Wendy had been showing signs that she was ready to give birth for the past few months, and the animal care team has long been awaiting the calf’s arrival. Given the much anticipated wait, they team has chosen the name “Milele” for the calf, which means “forever” in Swahili.

The veterinary staff has already given Milele her first exam and says she is ready to join the exhibit and meet the rest of her herd.

