Missouri’s state workers’ union pushes back on return to office order from Gov. Parson

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A union representing Missouri state workers is urging Gov. Mike Parson to make accommodations for state workers ordered last month to return to their offices, calling the directive “dangerous.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the president of the Missouri State Workers Union Communications Workers of America Local 6355 wrote to Parson on Wednesday.

The union asks that Parson consider demands that include paid time off to get vaccinated, personal protective equipment for employees, and that the state set up a process so workers with family and child care responsibilities may request a delayed return.

