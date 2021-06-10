One dead in Randolph Co. crash

RANDOLPH CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Joseph Jinright, 26, no address was going south on Highway 231 around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

ASP said the vehicle went off the left side of the road into a nearby ditch. From there, the vehicle then struck a tree.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

