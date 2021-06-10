Energy Alert
Report: Razorbacks basketball player arrested after fight on Dickson Street

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A University of Arkansas basketball player faces a July 15 court date after his disorderly conduct arrest.

Content partner KNWA reported Kamani Johnson was arrested early Thursday after a fight on Dickson Street with multiple people and police.

Authorities said several people were fighting near Dickson Street and North School Avenue and were blocking the road.

Officials said Johnson was agitating the crowd and attempted to hit an officer when officers tried to remove him from the crowd, KNWA reported.

People tried to move Johnson away from the area but he continued to yell and block the road, police said.

Police said Johnson also refused to put his hands behind his back and grabbed onto a nearby light pole to avoid being arrested. Johnson also resisted officers, which led to officers getting injured, KNWA said.

Johnson, who played at Little Rock before transferring to Arkansas, later posted bond and is awaiting the July court date.

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman said the basketball program will review Johnson’s status with the program.

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Kamani Johnson. We are in the process of gathering more information from the proper authorities. His status with the team will be determined once we have made a thorough review of the information,” Musselman said.

