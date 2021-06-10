Resolution aims to stop drowning deaths in children through prevention education

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new resolution hopes to prevent child drowning in the state through prevention education.

With the warmer weather, more kids are going to be spending time in the pool, but a swimming pool could be a hidden danger right in your backyard.

Drowning is the number two cause of death for kids under five years of age in the state of Arkansas.

Just last year, three Poinsett County kids alone drowned in a home pool, leading State Representative Johnny Rye to create a resolution educating families on proper swimming pool safety.

Rye says the best way to ensure your child is safe around a pool is proper supervision and putting up a fence or barrier around your pool.

While this isn’t mandatory, Rye says it would help greatly improve pool safety for children.

“It’s children that are in your neighborhood that would pass away or be gone and it would be a terrible thing to lose another child in Arkansas. We’re trying to stop it totally,” said Rye.

As part of the resolution, the Arkansas Department of Health is adding more pool safety education to their website, and pool suppliers are now giving this information to anyone who is looking to buy a pool.

You can find the best type of fencing to put up, and more on pool safety by visiting the ADH website here.

