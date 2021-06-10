Energy Alert
Search uncovers drugs, weapon in Paragould

One arrested after search, police say
A drug bust by Jonesboro and Paragould police on Highway 135 North uncovered marijuana, drug...
A drug bust by Jonesboro and Paragould police on Highway 135 North uncovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, police said Thursday. One person was also arrested.(Source: Paragould Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was arrested Thursday after Paragould police found 6.3 ounces of marijuana and a loaded 40-caliber handgun, authorities said.

Paragould police said on social media that their Street Crimes/Drug Task Force investigators and Jonesboro police served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Highway 135 North.

Officers not only found the weapon and marijuana, they also found 3.3 pounds of THC edibles and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then did a second search warrant.

“An arrest was made regarding the items seized as a result of the second search warrant, however, as Jonesboro PD’s investigation continues concerning the initial search warrant, no other information will be released at this time,” Paragould police said.

