Walton family sets up $1M fund for LGBT groups in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Family members of Walmart founder Sam Walton are launching a $1 million fund for groups assisting LGBTQ people in the retail giant’s home state of Arkansas.

The new fund was established Thursday.

Arkansas has recently enacted measures restricting the rights of transgender people.

The fund is being set up with support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and from Olivia and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation.

The fund will distribute grants of $25,00 and more for groups that offer legal, health, education and advocacy services for LGBTQ people in the state.

