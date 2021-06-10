Woman arrested in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder, according to Jonesboro police.

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, of Jonesboro was booked into the Craighead County jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree.

Details were scarce.

However, the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said more details would be released Thursday morning.

