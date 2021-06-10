Woman arrested in murder case
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder, according to Jonesboro police.
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, of Jonesboro was booked into the Craighead County jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree.
Details were scarce.
However, the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said more details would be released Thursday morning.
