Woman arrested in murder case

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder-1st degree.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder, according to Jonesboro police.

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, of Jonesboro was booked into the Craighead County jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree.

Details were scarce.

However, the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said more details would be released Thursday morning.

