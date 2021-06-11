Energy Alert
1 dead, juvenile injured in Forrest City shooting

Forrest City Police
Forrest City Police(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured Thursday night.

Police responded to South Street where officers found two gunshot victims inside a home.

Officers identified the deceased victim as 26-year-old Shannon Parchman. A 16-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital for his injuries.

Police Chief Deon Lee says no charges have been filed but a person of interest is wanted for questioning.

