1 dead, juvenile injured in Forrest City shooting
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured Thursday night.
Police responded to South Street where officers found two gunshot victims inside a home.
Officers identified the deceased victim as 26-year-old Shannon Parchman. A 16-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital for his injuries.
Police Chief Deon Lee says no charges have been filed but a person of interest is wanted for questioning.
