Chance of Storms Overnight

June 11, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
Very warm weather continues over the weekend as highs hit 90, and feels-like temperatures rise to near or above triple digits. Any pop-up showers fade away after the sun sets, similar to last night. We’re watching storms up near Kansas City that will make a run for northern Arkansas before midnight. We stay warm and unstable overnight, so storms shouldn’t fizzle out. There’s a chance they mainly impact northwest Arkansas only, but it’ll be close. There’s a chance more storms may spark into Saturday morning as well. Overall, the severe threat is low but still worth watching for strong to severe wind gusts. Make sure you have severe weather alerts turned on overnight. Rain chances eventually fade away with Monday through most of next week looking dry. Humidity gets pushes out by Monday though highs likely stay in the upper 80s.

