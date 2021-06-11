Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Council meetings set to return to pre-COVID rules in Jonesboro

The city council meetings in Jonesboro will be resuming with its pre-COVID rules, starting June...
The city council meetings in Jonesboro will be resuming with its pre-COVID rules, starting June 15.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city council meetings in Jonesboro will be resuming with its pre-COVID rules, starting June 15.

According to a media release from the city of Jonesboro, the meetings will be returning to their pre-COVID operations and residents will be welcomed back into the council chambers.

Officials also said anyone wishing to speak on an agenda item or talk at a meeting can attend.

Also, the meetings will continue to be aired on the city’s media platforms including online on its Facebook page and on public access.

City officials also ask people to be careful, especially if they have been sick, when considering attending meetings.

“While masks are not required, city officials encourage attendees to be cognizant of health concerns of fellow residents in attendance,” officials said in the release.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Cost and effectiveness are two of the major concerns regarding Aduhelm, the drug designed to...
Alzheimer’s Arkansas: FDA approving drug provides hope, but is concerning
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Childcare workers - 98% women and almost half people of color - are paid poverty level wages to...
Childcare workers are hard to find
Howell County COVID-19 rates climbing
COVID-19 cases increasing in Howell County, Mo.