Council meetings set to return to pre-COVID rules in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city council meetings in Jonesboro will be resuming with its pre-COVID rules, starting June 15.

According to a media release from the city of Jonesboro, the meetings will be returning to their pre-COVID operations and residents will be welcomed back into the council chambers.

Officials also said anyone wishing to speak on an agenda item or talk at a meeting can attend.

Also, the meetings will continue to be aired on the city’s media platforms including online on its Facebook page and on public access.

City officials also ask people to be careful, especially if they have been sick, when considering attending meetings.

“While masks are not required, city officials encourage attendees to be cognizant of health concerns of fellow residents in attendance,” officials said in the release.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.