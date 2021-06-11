Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increasing in Howell County, Mo.

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - According to officials at the Howell County Health Department, as of Monday, there were 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That’s almost twice as many as two weeks ago.

“I think our vaccination rate isn’t as high as it should be, said Dr. Kendell Clarkston, a hospitalist at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. “Our vaccination rate for people over the age of 65 is much better than it is for those under 65. So we’re seeing younger people with the disease.”

Dr. Clarkston said Ozarks Healthcare currently has three COVID-19 patients. A couple of weeks ago they had none. He said some of the increase might be due to a more contagious strain of the disease.

“It probably does have something to do with the new variant in COVID, the Delta variant.,” he said. “We can’t specifically test for that here, but we know the Springfield hospitals do have cases of that and it’s likely we have cases of that as well.”

According to health department reports, only about 20% of the eligible population in Howell County has received COVID-19 vaccinations. The nationwide average is about 66%. Dr. Clarkston said the best way to slow down the spread of COVID-19 is for more people to get vaccinated.

“It is a pity to die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Clarkston. “We need to really get our vaccination rates up in those younger individuals who are less than 65. The older individuals are doing a much better job. I think our vaccination rate is way above 80% for those individuals.”

Many area pharmacies, including Ozarks Healthcare, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are offering free vaccinations; most require an appointment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery at Bill’s Fresh Market in the Hilltop area...
Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery at Bill’s Fresh Market on Hilltop
Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and...
Three arrested in Baxter Co. burglary case
The Griffin Training Center held the workout Saturday morning.
Jonesboro gym holds hero workout for fallen police officer
Woodsprings Pharmacy and the Craighead County NAACP partnered to hold a vaccine clinic in...
Woodsprings Pharmacy, Craighead NAACP hold vaccine clinic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19