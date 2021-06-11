Energy Alert
Drivers navigating new traffic patterns in Crittenden County

By Janice Broach
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The nightmare of driving into and out of Crittenden County somehow seems to have gotten worse, especially on the day that the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) initiated new traffic patterns to help alleviate the gridlock.

“It really sucks. So, I left Chicago Sunday, went to Nashville on my way to Austin and I can’t get there,” one driver said.

That motorist along with many more are stuck on Crump, nowhere near the I-55 bridge they are trying to get onto.

One problem that’s causing some of the issues, but not really that much, according to officials, was an 18-wheeler that overturned on I-40 in Crittenden County around mid-afternoon.

ARDOT put in place its plan to help alleviate some of the congestion early Thursday morning.

“The plan was to reduce the merging points behind the off ramps on I-40 and I-55 in West Memphis. That was the plan,” said Dave Parker, with ARDOT.

Parker with says the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been filling in potholes on Crump, and drivers are stopping to look. But stopping doesn’t appear to be an issue because drivers are already stuck in traffic.

Marshall Hill works at a barbershop on Crump and has been watching it all. He’s doing what he can to help people out.

“I’ve got bottles of water, Gatorade, and drinks. I know it’s hot outside,” said Hill.

ARDOT is hoping to get a better idea Friday if their traffic flow plan is working because TDOT will not be filling in potholes.

